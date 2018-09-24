Nollywood star, Emma Eyaba to run for House of Reps

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Emma Eyaba, Nollywood actor, producer and Chairman Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) Abuja chapter, has declared his intention to run for election to the Federal House of Representatives.

Speaking to our correspondent at the weekend, Eyaba said he is seeking to represent AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the House of Representatives, on the platform of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN).

According to the thespian, his decision to go into politics was informed by the need to identify with the ‘Not too young to run’ mantra and to set up a frontier for the empowerment of Nigerian youths in the territory.

“I have declared to run for the Federal House of Representatives, come 2019, to continue my service towards the betterment of our great country.

“I picked an expression of interest form at the ANN national secretariat yesterday (Friday), and that marks the beginning of my race to the National Assembly.

“A lot of our budding talents in FCT need to be empowered and given opportunity to strive and realize their dreams.

“Rural sport development, agricultural empowerment and cultural orientation among young people in the territory, using entertainment, among other things, need adequate attention,” he said.