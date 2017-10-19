North East APC inaugurate zonal working committee

Share This





















From Ahmed Kaigama, Bauchi

The All Progressive Congress(APC), northeast zone has inaugurated members of zonal working committee that will be responsible for running the affairs of the party in the zone in the next three years.

Our correspondent gathered that the inauguration of the zonal working committee was to fast track activities in the party ahead of the party nation convention slated for the 31 of December 2017.

The Northeast zonal working committee which was inaugurated on Tuesda at the Zaranda Hotel in Bauchi State is headed by Comrade Mustapha Salisu from Adamawa state as the Northeast zonal Chairman.

Members of the working commitee was which were drawn from the six states of Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Gombe and Borno were each selected via nomination process by party leaders in thier respective states.

Other members of the committee are Sadik Ajiya as the Zonal Secretary of the Northeast from Bauchi state, Barrister Kasshim Mustapha as Zonal Legal Adviser from Borno State, Alfa Isa as the Northeast Zonal leader of the Physically Challenged from Yobe state and Shaibu Abdulrahaman as Northeast Zonal organizing secretary from Taraba state.

Speaking at the inaugural forum, the APC national Deputy Chairman, Senator Lawali Shuaibu charged members of the committee to build a solid foundation for the party and initiate future action plans that will transform the party in the zone.

He said that the job of the committee was important, especially in light of the upcoming party national convention and to unite members of the party as well as manage crisis in the zone.