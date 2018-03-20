North-East MAN elects Ahmed Jarma as new chair

Share This





















From Umar Dankano Yola

The North East Branch of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has elected the Managing Director of Adama Beverages Limited Yola,Alhaji Ahmed Jarma as the new Branch Chairman for a Four years tenure of office.

Legal adviser and company Secretary of Adama Beverages Yola ,Barrister Ibrahim B.Mustapha disclosed the development in a press release Monday stressing that the membership of the Association include members from Benue,Plateau,Bauchi,Gombe,Adamawa ,Borno ,Yobe and Taraba states .

It explained that body under the administration of the chairman will promote the interest of members of the Association and to liaise with and contribute to Government in policy formulation towards industrial development in the country.

The new chairman urged manufacturers within the region to take advantage of the Association in getting information to boost their businesses by registering members of the Association.

He also pledged to use his experience in uplifting the course of Association and to be a good ambassador of Adamawa state.