Northern govs, monarchs debate restructuring in Kaduna

From Mohammad Ibrahim, Kaduna

19 Northern States Governors Forum and traditional rulers from the region yesterday met in Kaduna to discuss the position of those calling for restructuring of the country and those agitating for freedom.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the 19 Northern Governors, Kashim Shettima , who is also the governor of Borno state said as northern political and traditional leaders they cannot ignore such political landscape happening to the detriment of the wellbeing of the people and development of the region.”

The chairman represented by Katsina Governor Aminu Masari said no doubt Nigerians have constitutional rights to express their views on issues, noted that what the country has witnessed in the last few months was all manner of political agitations, ranging from the sublime to the ridiculous.

“While some arguably more moderate and mature voices have advocated for the scrapping of the 1999 Constitution and a return to the 1963 Republican Constitution with its own emphasis on regionalism, others have called for the practice of “true” or “fiscal” federalism.

“Yet another group is aggressively seeking to commit the nation to adopt the Report of the 2014 Constitutional Conference as the authoritative basis for discussing restructuring, while at the extreme end of the scale, we have the champions of a separatist agenda who are hell-bent on balkanizing the country.

“It is common knowledge that following the recent upsurge in the clamor for restructuring and even secession, the Acting President held a series of meetings with all stakeholders from all sections of the country. He has at other occasions also pledged that the Federal Government was looking into the matter with a view to coming up with a position.

“The ruling party, the All Peoples’ Congress to which 17 of the 19 Northern States Governors belong, has also since constituted a committee to handle the issue. I have no doubt in my mind that the combined effect of these efforts have to a reasonable extent defused tension and calmed frayed nerves across the country.

“It is also my expectation that at the end of this meeting today and, God willing, tomorrow’s meeting of the Governors, the Forum and our esteemed royal fathers will adopt a consensus position on restructuring of the country that will be reflective of the general overall interest of the people of Northern Nigeria and which will attract popular acceptance, “ he said.

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai said, the contemporary needs of the people require to explore collaborations, common approaches and best practice to rid the region of the fetters that hold it back.

“ I wish to propose that we discuss and outline our views on the question of the constitutional arrangements of this country. We should point the way forward with specific proposals that strengthen our country while devolving powers to the states and local governments, “ he said.

On his part, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar III, called on the northern governors to work on their implementation strategies as that is the only way to move forward.

“During our last meeting 6 months ago, we spent a lot of time and so many things were discussed. But from the earlier discussion, is the North much better? If yes, it means we are making progress, and if No, why?

“All that has been the problem is to implement decisions taken at such meeting by everybody. Therefore, I think we are not short of solutions or further recommendations to all our problems, but what we are short of is sincerity, commitment to really do what we say publicly and openly . I think if we don’t change, our situation will continue to get worse.

“I think at this meeting, we need to discuss what came out of the January meeting, how far we have gone in trying to implement some of the decisions we have taken and chart the way forward.

“I will like to also once more remind us, so many of us who are also religious leaders , to be careful with their utterances against inciting and ambiguous words on issues.

“What we do or how we go about some of these issues , I think it is important for us as leaders to watch our words . you don’t make ambiguous statement which will be very difficult to withdraw, because the social media is so negative now that people formulate stories , that never existed and polish it to be true, “he said