Northern govs wives lament high rate of domestic violence

From Ahmed Kaigama, Bauchi

Northerner Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF) has lamented the high rate of domestic violence in the northern region.

Chairman of the Forum and wife of Bauchi state Goverrnor, Hajia Hadiza Abubakar made the lamentation yesterday at a 2- day meeting of NGWF held at Yankari Games Reserve Bauchi , saying the high rate of domestic violence, especially among the women folks so alarming,

Hadiza Abubakar said the Forum is determined to address the ugly situation which is very common in our communities

She said, ” it is sad that women and girls suffers rape and different kinds of abuse on daily basis so all hands must be on deck to stop this menace which has sent some of them to their early grave.

According to her, “the objective of the Forum is to support our husbands for delivering dividends of democracy in their various states especially improving the living standard of women and youth who are most vulnerable in the society.

Hajia Hadiza Abubakar stated that the Forum is also working in tackling the problem of drug abuse among women and youth due to the danger drug abuse pose in the society.

She said, the Forum is currently working on women empowerment, mortality mobility and infant health, girl child education, child abuse among others.

In his address, Governor Abubakar of Bauchi state, disclosed that enrollment of girl child education has increased from 2 percent to 17 percent in 2016.

He said the success recorded in the enrollment of girl child education is as a result of his administration’s commitment to improve girl child education in the state.

Governor Abubakar expressed government readiness to partner with any individual or group working towards improving the welfare of women and youth to ensure they have better lives.