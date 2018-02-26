Northern groups reiterate call for state of emergency in Zamfara

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Gusau

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, Zamfara state chapter has reiterated its demand for the federal government to impose a State of Emergency in Zamfara state, reason being less concern of Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar on incessant killings in the state.

Speaking in a press conference in Gusau the state capital, the State Coordinator of the groups, Malam Bilyaminu Badarawa who was accompanied by the other officials and teeming members of the groups lamented that, the blame on the governor over persistent security challenges could not be shielded.

The Coordinator said, the state has become a man slaughtering ground while the governor had abandoned his responsibilities for personal business building and for political ascendancy either in Abuja or abroad, adding that, “The governor has preferred to remain in Abuja as armed bandits massacred 41 recently in Birane village of Zurmi local government area,” Malam Bilyaminu stated.

“Consequent upon these severe losses encouraged largely by either direct commission or omission or both, Mr. Yari has proved incompetent or unwilling or both to discharge his primary duty of protecting the lives of citizens and ensuring safely and security in the state.

“We need clarification on the claim made by the governor that, he notified security agencies 24 hours before the attack on the innocent people of Birane village by the bandits which according to a reliable source, the state Commissioner of Police argued, saying Police were taken unaware,” Bilyaminu added.