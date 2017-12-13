Northern senators want compulsory primary education

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua Katsina

Senators from the northern region of the country have called for the

amendment of Section 4 of the 1999 Constitution to make primary

education compulsory and promote girl- child education.

The call was contained in a communiqué signed by the Chairman of

Northern Senator Forum, Senator Abdullahi Adamu at the end of the

forum’s retreat in Katsina.

The senators further decried the alarming statistics of out of school

children and the number of learning institutions in the northern

region which they argued was why the region was both educationally and

economically backward.

They similarly urged leadership from the region to demonstrate

political will to serve as growth drivers by strengthening governance

and formulating plans that can develop the critical value chain

activities in which the region has comparative advantage.

However, the forum called for the revival of agricultural, industrial

and manufacturing sectors so that according to them the teeming youths

from the region could be actively engaged and empowered in order to

keep them away from crimes.

They equally urged the states in the region to as a matter of urgency

start planning for post-oil era by improving their internally

generated revenue and revamping the comatose industries in the region

so as to provide employment to their people.

The senators also expressed concern over the resurgence of violent

attacks in the north-east with almost daily reports of suicide

bombings and other forms of attacks leading to lose of lives and

property.

They commended the efforts of security forces in tackling insurgency,

describing the establishment of the North East Development Commission

(NEDC) as a welcome development that will fast track the

reconstruction and rehabilitation of north east devastated by the Boko

Haram insurgency.

The forum observed with dismay that the issue if re-structuring was a

terminology being used by political elites from other regions to

intimidate the north and paint it as a weakling, parasitic and

unproductive region bringing nothing to the dining table.

They, however, stressed that the north as a region was not afraid of any

sensible and meaningful engagement provided according to them it

guarantees justice, equity, fairness and unity of all Nigerians.