Northern youth leaders caution Buhari against sacking Idris, Magu

From Umar Dankano, Yola.

Disturbed by the way critics are after the down fall of the inspector General of Police,IGP Ibrahim Idris, Northern Youths Leaders Forum (NYLF) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to be wary of those close to him in the presidency.

The forum observed with dismay that the ongoing travails against the IGP s are handiwork of some cabal in the President Buhari’s led administration who are held bent in the removal of the police boss from office for their selfish interest.

National Chairman of the Forum,NYLF,Comrade Elliot Afiyo made the position of the Association public in Yola while talking to journalists, weekend, insisting that all hands must be on deck to ensure fairness and justice takes its rightful place.

Comrade Afiyo said that the forum is appealing to the president not to fall into the traps of this cabal adding that the removal of the IG without any justification will discredit his government.

“ We are aware of the plans by some people in Buhari government straitening to give the president every reason to remove the Inspector General of Police from office and as a forum we cannot let that happened .

“ Therefore, we are warning the cabal to stop their plans or we will be forced to come publicly to expose them and some of their clandestine activities in the past

“ We worked tirelessly for this government to come on board and we cannot fold our hands to allow some people in the name of cabal to discredit this government because certain people in government refused to do their whims and caprices,” he fumed

Afiyo said they have more than five million members scattered across the country and there is nothing going on in the country that they are not aware.

“We will not allow them to do what they want, simply because some people say no to them,” Afiyo dared.

Similarly, the Forum appealed to President Buhari to confirm the appointment of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) , Ibrihim Magu noting that it was still the cabal that are working against Magu’s confirmation.

Afiyo further explained that,the NYLF has been watching with keen interest the activities of the cabal on Magu’s case to make sure , he is not confirmed as the substantive chairman of the EFCC because they feel,he might expose some of their shady deals.

Commenting on the embattled former Chairman Presidential Task Force on Pensions, Abdulrasheed Maina,the Forum opined that a thorough investigation should be conducted by government and whatever findings are found, culprits should be punished as provided by the laws of the land.

Afiyo said,Maina’s statement might help the federal government to unveil more concerning his case explaining that,some people might had aided alleged wrongdoing in handling the affairs of pension when holding sway then.