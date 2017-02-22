NPC budgets 17.5bn for 2018 census

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The National Population Commission (NPC), said the 2018 population census would cost the commission 17.5billion.

The Commission’s Chairman, Eze Duruiheoma who made the revelation in Abuja

during a press conference on the commencement of field work of the phase 3 Enumeration Area Demarcation(EAD) for 2018 population and housing census.

Duruiheoma added that the total sum budgeted will

cover for the pre -census, census and the post census exercises which the process will begin from the 20th of February to March 10th 2017.

He said “it has become very imperative to divide the whole land mass of the country in to smaller units that can be easily covered by a team of Enumeration Area Demarcation which is one of the core preparatory activities for the census excerise”.

The Chairman reiterated that the Commission has adopted a meticulous gradual approach to the 2018 Census EAD that would allow for practical experimentation of the methodology and the necessary adjustments and flexibility of the exercise.

He recalled that the commission had demarcated 37 Local Government Areas in the country under the previous phase of the EAD 2016.

He furthered explained that already, 50 persons have been recruited for the demarcation exercise from 13 to 19 February 2017.

Duruiheoma appealed to all Nigerians to support the commission in carrying out the