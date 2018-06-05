nPDP, presidency reconciliation talks deadlocked

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

Members of the defunct new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), have said they will no longer continue discussions with the Presidency over their grievances.

Recall that there have been ongoing talks between members of the former nPDP, the APC and the Presidency in recent days.

Recall also that a team from the former nPDP led by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and four others, were to meet with the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo today.

In a statement issued yesterday and signed by leader of the group Kawu Baraje, accused the Presidency of double standard by entering negotiating in bad faith.

“There is a fouled and toxic atmosphere and environment of intimidation and threat to life in which we now find ourselves which may no longer be conducive for members of the former nPDP to continue with the talks. Given the unfolding events in the last 24 hours, The group said “while we are truly and earnestly committed to achieving reconciliation, harmony, truce and cohesion in the APC as we approach the 2019 general elections, it is appears that the Presidency is not interested in the talks and that they may have been negotiating in bad faith.

“We were alarmed that immediately after our meeting with the Vice President last week, the presidency misrepresented what transpired at the meeting by trying to blackmail some of the principal actors involved in the discussions in a national daily.

The group also accused the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of going ahead to ratify all the Congresses from ward, local governments, states and zonal when negotiations in on going on the matter between them and the presidency.

“The persecution of our members using state security apparatus have continued unabated.

“We recognize the powers of the Police to conduct criminal investigations but by rushing to the public with the issue even when they have unfettered access to the leadership of the National Assembly suggests an attempt to undermine, caricature and humiliate the institution of the legislature.”

Citing the recent case involving President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and the governor of Kwara state Abdulfatah Ahmed,, both of whom attended the meeting with the Vice President on Monday 28 May, 2018 , were suddenly being accused of sponsoring armed robbery by the Police under the directives of the Presidency.

“Similarly, on Saturday, June 2nd, 2018, the Department of State of Services (DSS) also suddenly withdrew more than half of all the security details attached to the presiding officers of the National Assembly under questionable circumstances.