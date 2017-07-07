NRA ponders to ban referees from officiating – Azeez

Share This





















By Amaechi Agbo

The president of Nigerian Referees Association, Mr Tade Azeez has stated that any referee who is not in sound health status will not be allowed to officiate in Nigeria league.

The president who stated this while addressing journalists at the ongoing FIFA Elite referees fitness test programme at the Abuja national stadium, said that the essence of the programme was to keep the referees fit, determine their health status and ensure that referees whose health are suspects are taken care of.

The President expressed optimism that with the FIFA Elite Programme, Nigerian referees are at the verge of returning to continental and global reckoning when it comes to officiating international matches.

“Before you go into the practical aspect of refereeing, you have to know how fit you are. The referees need to keep fit and so far, it has been good; we are doing very well. And that is what we expect from them.

“I must be honest with you the programme has done so much. As you know, in the past, we don’t go for international matches. But that has changed in the last three years or more. Our referees will officiate matches outside the shores of the country. This is what we need.

They need this exposure for FIFA and CAF to know that we have good quality referees here. They can be in the best category so we can go to World Cup but we cannot do that in a day.

They need to be assessed and reassessed and ensure that they are well both mentally and health wise. So the impact is great.

“Those who failed fitness test will not end their career in such a way. That is why the programme is now held quarterly. So yearly we have it done three times. If they don’t do well in this quarter, there is a possibility that they will do well in the next quarter. But they may not officiate matches till next quarter because their fitness is a suspect and we cannot trust anybody that his fitness is a suspect. We cannot select them for matches but it does not mean that it is the end of their career,” he said.

Answering questions on what efforts his association is making in ensuring that Nigerian referees are seeing officiating CAF and FIFA matches, the president said.

“that is one of the reasons we are doing this programme. Our aim is to see that our referees are everywhere in the world, be it the Confederation Cup, the World Cup proper or all other World Cups of different categories.

This is why we are doing all that we are doing now; to train them to be there. We had a problem at a particular time when we lost two of our very good referees and it created a very big vacuum for us.

“Being there is a gradual process; you move from one class to the next. For now we have one of us who is in FIFA Elite B and by special grace of God, he is going to be in Elite A and once that happens, we will be in the position of the other countries who are officiating FIFA matches. Once he is there, he has the opportunity to go with two assistant referees from time to time.

“For now we have one referee in Elite A; he is an assistant referee and we have another in Elite B and we are hoping that before the end of this year, we will have two in Elite A and at least two in Elite B. Elite A is the ultimate as far as Africa is concerned and that is why you have the pull of referees from Africa in the category. We have Abel Baba as an assistant referee there.”

On the use of Video Assistant Referee, VAR project in Nigeria league which world football governing body, FIFA, experimented in Russia during the just concluded Confederation Cup, the president said that VAR is an expensive project but expressed the readiness of the NRA to deploy VAR in the league once the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF gives it the financial capacity to go ahead.

“The organisers of the game are people and the referees are human. So if everybody says they want video technology that means there is a problem somewhere which needs to be fixed.

“It also happens in Nigeria; there are goals that are accepted and others not accepted. If FIFA accepts it, then we have no option than to follow. We are already there because we already have one of us who have attended the CAF VAR course. Getting him to teach others is not a problem.

“Seeing VAR in Nigeria league depends on the financial capacity of the NFF. if they want us to start using it, why not. If the federation approves that we start using it, we have no option than to use it.

But you should understand that for now it is only FIFA that is using it, CAF has not even started not to talk of our own federation. When CAF starts, then we can talk of federations too.

VAR, I know is a very expensive project. If we must embark on it, it will need so many funds. Manpower and capacity building is key. But they are easy to come by here in the country.

“We have one of us who is a VAR with CAF and he is based in Abuja. If the equipment are available and the federation tells us to start it, we will start using VAR in our league”

The ongoing FIFA Elite Programme which will end today with over 70 referees attending the fitness test.