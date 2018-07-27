NRC: Abuja-Kaduna rail line records 900,000 passengers in 2 years

Share This





















By Albert Akota Abuja

Nigerian Railway Corporation(NRC) yesterday said that Abuja-Kaduna rail line has recorded 900,000 passengers in two years with the average of 2000 passengers on a daily basis.

Pascal Nnoli said this during the two years celebration of the Abuja-Kaduna route in Abuja.

“Today marks the second anniversary of our commencement of commercial train operations on this corridor, if you recall very well, exactly two years ago, on the 26 of July, 2016.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on this ground to Commission this train service and it is a thing of joy that we have operated successfully for two years, we are here to thank God.

“Here we are today carrying an average of 2000 passengers every day to and fro Abuja-kaduna, as at two days ago when we checked, we saw that we have carried approximately 900,000 passengers in two years,” He said.

According to him, there were 42 Chinese providing technical support, after the first year, they dropped to 21 and from today going into the third year, they had dropped to 17, so it means we are making progress.

The manager said that NRC was going further to make sure that it gives passengers the best of rail service by introducing e-ticketing in three months.