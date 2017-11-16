NSCDC arrest 38 year-old man over sexual abuse of minors

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, kaduna

The Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC Kaduna State Command, arrested a 38 year old, uncle of three under aged girls for alleged sexual abuse.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Command Usman Shuaibu stated this in a press statement made available to the media in kaduna yesterday.

The suspect Idris Musa, a native of Kaduna North Local Government Area, Kaduna State, who is also a commercial driver in the metropolis confessed during investigation to have on several occasion abused his nieces sexually by inserting his fingers into their private parts and on one occasion tried to penetrate into one of the victims’ vagina.

The victims whose ages are given as 12, 9, and 6 years old respectively have been sexually abused by their uncle at their residence along Katuru road in Kaduna North LGA.

According to them, their uncle has been indulging in the act for quite a long time but cautioned them never to reveal to anyone or relative, but as the nefarious act persists, one of the victims suffered pains due to her abnormal movement that attracted the attention of one of their aunties.

One of the victims also revealed that the uncle usually lures them into the obnoxious act by sending them on errands and thereafter giving them tips on return. As investigation on the matter is concluded, the command is to charge the suspect to court.

The State Commandant, Alhaji Modu Bunu called on parents and guardians to carefully watch over their wards to prevent similar cases most especially as sexual abuse of female children is assuming a worrisome dimension.

He also urged residents of Kaduna state to report any suspected similar cases to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Command, Kaduna or any other Security Agency.