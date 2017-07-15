NSCDC foils vandals’ activities along Kaduna – Abuja expresses way

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command has foiled activities of vandals along Kaduna – Abuja express way.

The State Commandant, Alhaji Modu Bunu disclosed this in a press statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

The Commandant who spoke through the Head of Anti-Vandal Operations, CSC Ahmadu Salih, said in less than one month, the Corps has averted what would have been a huge economic loss to the nation.

He added that, operatives of the corps in Anti-Vandal Unit have prevented vandalism of petroleum pipelines which run from Suleja to Kaduna and to Kano and recovered many tools used by vandals.

Speaking on the rigorous and routine operations,

“We got a distress call from guards attached to Casiva Nigeria Limited and hunters. at about 2030hours from hunters, the operatives in Anti-Vandal Unit swiftly mobilised to the pipeline located at Kilometer 267 Suleja-Kaduna pipeline, but the vandals took to their heels on sighting the personnel and abandoned tools used for vandalism.

“Similarly, the operatives of NSCDC forestalled another incident of vandalism at Kilometer 35, Fifth Cukker along Kaduna-Jos Road,when they received lnformation on people suspected to be vandals and quickly stormed the area.

“At about 300hours towards the end of last month, anti-vandal personnel from the command got information from guards attached to Casiva Nigeria Limited about a suspected truck which was sighted moving into the bush which was presumably owed by vandals.“

“Our personnel were immediately deployed to trail the suspects in order to contend their illegal economic activities.

“However, at a location in the bush neither the truck nor vandals were seen, but equipment used for suspected vandalism were found concealed in fresh leaves and were recovered by the team.

“Among items recovered in the two operations include two welding machines, two generators, two 16mm drilling machines, six drilling blades, electro holder, three sledge hammers, diggers, shovels and adhesive gum.

“Others are big punches, earth cables, sealing tube, yarns, welding clamps and thread gum and Teflon tape etc.

“While the command calls for closer collaboration with the public in order to succeed in the task of protecting critical asset and national infrastructure, it commends the efforts of some members of the traditional institution, reiterating its promise to treat all information given to it with utmost confidentiality.

“The command has equally resolved to intensify efforts in adopting proactive measures as a step towards preventing the antics of vandals, “ he explained.