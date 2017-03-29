NSCDC recruitment: Reps want adherence to federal character

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma and Musa Adamu

The House of Representatives has called on the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to adhere strictly to the principle of federal character in its proposed recruitment of 10, 000 personnel.

To this end, the House has directed the Commandant General of NSCDC, Abdullahi Muhammadu to ensure that the exercise was based on allotment of 12 slots to each of the 774 local government areas and six Area Councils of the FCT.

In motion moved by Rep. Olusupo Adeola (Oyo-APC). urged the NSCDC to comply with section 14(3) of the 1999 constitution.

According to him, the section provides that composition of the government or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria.

“This is crucial in promoting national unity as well as commanding national loyalty,’’ Adeola added.

Contributing, Rep. Adamu Chika (Niger-APC) said that the constitution also provided that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic groups or other sectional groups in government or in any of its agencies.

“But many times people were short changed by impunity perpetrated by those who occupied public offices. If somebody is from a particular area and even if he is employing 30 people, he will ensure that 20 of them hail from his state, and within the state, there are 15 people from his local government area,’’ Chika said.