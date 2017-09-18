NSCIA worried over IPOB lawlessness

Share This





















The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President-General, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, is increasingly becoming worried by the upsurge of violence occasioned by the lawless and defiant actions of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This worry was expressed in a statement in Abuja by Deputy Secretary-General of the Council, Professor Salisu Shehu.

The Council was concerned that, “In spite of the fact that the self-appointed leader of the Group Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was released on bail from his arrest and detention on account of treason, his actions, since his release, have not only been defiant and in violation of all the terms of his bail but have increasingly been a cause of the escalation of violence in the Southeast and other parts of the country.”

Prof. Shehu said, “Reports reaching the NSCIA from the South-East and some parts of the South-South particularly Abia and Rivers states indicate that IPOB has been out on a campaign of rampage and indiscriminate violent attacks on Muslim communities especially Northerners.

“The door-to-door and vehicle-to-vehicle manhunt of Muslims for the kill in Umuahia and the unprovoked wholesome attack of Muslims in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State demonstrate the extent to which IPOB can go in terms of viciousness and savagery against fellow peace-loving Nigerian citizens.

“The NSCIA hereby condemns these acts of violence and rampage being perpetrated by IPOB and warns that unless IPOB is properly dealt with and its activities completely stopped, they portend great threat to peaceful coexistence in the country and its unity.

“The NSCIA therefore, calls on the Federal Government of Nigeria, the State Governments in the South-East and all the State Governments in all the other five geo-political zones in the country and the security agents and forces to take proactive measures and to set all necessary machineries for responsive and effective interventions to forestall escalation of the violence and its spread to other parts of the country.”

Meanwhile, “the NSCIA unequivocally throws its weight behind the military’s declaration of IPOB as terrorist organisation saying the group cannot be otherwise described especially at this critical moment of its violent activities.”