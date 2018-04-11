NSE charges engineers on patriotism

Share This





















From Mohammed Ibrahim, Kaduna

Chairman of the Kaduna branch of Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engineer Abdulrasheed Babalola has said Nigerian engineers lack integrity as he urged them to be more patriotic for the development of the country.

The chairman cited example of West African countries like Ghana whose engineers are patriotic.

Engr. Babalola said Ghanians engineers are more committed and more patriotic than their Nigerian counterparts.

He stated this while delivering a speech at the monthly meeting of the Nigerian Society of Engineers held in Kaduna.

He explained further that a country like Ghana is currently generating sufficient power beyond its need, saying that the feat was achieved due to the commitment of their engineers

“It will amazed you to know that that their engineers never involved themselves in bribery and corruption like we do here in Nigeria”, Babalola added.

Presenting his paper titled: ‘Technology Acquisition; The Route To True Industrialisation’ Engineer. Ibrahim Sabo Shodangi lamented the high rate in which industries are closing shops in Nigeria.

“No nation can develop without deliberate and sustained efforts at industrialising its economy such that it consumes mostly what it produces and produces what it mainly consumes.

“We are worried about the situation because many families are now living in poverty due to lost of jobs,” He said.

According to him, the situation can only be changed only if Nigeria uses its human and natural resources to set up, by itself, the industries it needs to lift the majority of its people out of poverty.

“For any nation to establish its own industries it requires the formulation of serious and enduring policy of technology and technical know-how acquisition in all fields of engineering.

“The current industrialisation policy in both the public and private sectors revolves around turn-key concept with its total and blind reliance on so-called technical partners to ensure timely and satisfactory execution of industrial projects.

“The problem of turn-key projects involving technical partners is that they belong to the “take-fish” option. What belongs to the “learn-to-fish” option is what is called the participatory approach which has been traditionally used in India and China. This explains their rapid development”.

While speaking on the way forward, Engr. Sabo opined that participatory approach would be required to revamp the dead and the dying industries in the country.

” It obvious that many industries have closed shops, especially in Kaduna, Kano and some states in the country that use to be the industrial estate of the country in the past,” He concluded.