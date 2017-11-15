Nuclear safety: Why we need inter-agency support – NNRA DG

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

For us to ensure effective safety and security of radioactive materials which are associated with nuclear power plants, there is need for inter-agency cooperation, the Director General, Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), Prof. Lawrence Dim has said.

Prof. Dim stressed the need for inter agency support towards the challenges of safety and security in Nigeria in Abuja yesterday at the One-Day-Information Meeting organized by Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority with the theme, “Emerging Security threats and the need for Integrated Approach”.

He told stakeholders at the event that maintaining a safety and security environment is an important objective which must be done with proper information dissemination.

His words, “Maintaining a safety and security environment is an important objective and we must do so with proper information dissemination “This is obviously an issue which no one agency can afford to ignore.

But also, which no one agency can tackle alone”. Dim informed that the 2017 – 2020 NNRA strategic plan offers the truly comprehensive blueprint for addressing these challenges together.

Speaking also, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd) represented by Director of Policy and Strategy, Mr. Umar Abbah said that security is important in all facet of human endeavors maintaining that the time is now for concerted effort to be made towards peaceful application of nuclear power for sustainable development.

Abbah who delivered NSA’s keynote address urged NNRA to think towards using Nuclear power for development especially in energy sector to reduce pressure on gas turbines.

The Director General, State Security Service, Mr. Lawal Daura who was represented by Mr. Paul Afunanya noted the issue is no longer about proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons but has extended to nuclear weapon as exemplified by North Korea.

He therefore, called for more synergy with security agencies for national development.