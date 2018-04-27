NUJ condemns incessant killings across the country

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council has condemned the incessant unwarranted killings across the country, calling on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency put a stop to it.

The Union stated this in a communiqué issued after the State’s congress held in Kaduna yesterday.

The communiqué signed by the Chairman, Comrade Adamu Yusuf, noted the rampant killings in Benue state especially the killings of the two Priests at Catholic Church in Ukpor-Mbalom community, warning that were clearly aimed at stoking up religious conflict in the country.

The Union also expressed concern over general security situation in the country and urged the Federal Government to overhaul the security apparatus in the country for the better.

“The Kaduna Council of the Union commended the efforts of the Kaduna State Government in the provision of infrastructure in the state. It further noted the remarkable improvement in the education sector and road projects.

“However, the Union enjoined the State Government to ensure equitable distribution of such projects across the state so as to douse the feelings of marginalization in some quarters.

“The Council frowned at indiscriminate manner which both Government and private media organizations are laying off its members without due processes and warned that the Union will wade into such matter to protect its members.

“The Council condemned the activities of people who masquerade themselves as veteran journalists on Facebook, saying that they are not members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

“We expressed our heartfelt condolences to our former chairman, Mr. Andrew Fadason over the demise of his father, Mr. Aboki Fadason and pray God to grant him, family and relations the fortitude to bear the loss.