Numan killings:Bwatiye federation demands suspension of Sultan, two Emirs

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola.

A socio-cultural organisation, Pene da Bwatiye of Numan Federation has urged the Federal Government to set up a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate and proffer recommendations in to the recent killings of over hundred people due to herdsmen/Farmers clash in Numan Local government of Adamawa state.

The group made the demand at a press conference in Yola, Thursday accusing the Fulani herdsmen of launching coordinated attacks that resulted to brutal killings of their people with support of hired mercenaries.

Spokesman of the group, Mr. Griffith Kpakai said it is becoming increasingly clear that, there is a programme to annihilate or at least subjugate the Bwatiye Nation, alleging that a new twist is the involvement of Nigeria Air Force by providing air cover and conducting air raid on their people.

It also requested for the immediate suspension of the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, Emir of Kano,Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi,and the Lamido Adamawa, Dr.Muhammadu Barkido Mustapha for alleged inflammatory statements that fuelled the crisis.

They claimed that, recently at the official commissioning ceremony of Pula’aku FM radio in Yola the three traditional rulers encouraged their Fulani brothers to attack Bwatiye people as a reprisal “These traditional rulers are not above the law. Government should

suspend them and investigate the role they played in the invasion of

our land by the killer herdsmen”, they said.

Apparently angry, they described the perennial conflicts between herdsmen and farmers as having become a plague on the nation and its unity.

Says Pere Da Bwatiye, “The herdsmen have become arrogant, audacious and full of impurity having regard to the apparent license they have from the government to kill at will and to step this clashes, we demand the passage of an anti-grazing law in Adamawa State”.

“This has been confirmed by the skirmishes in Koh, Kodomon, Kwayime and several Bwatiye communities in the past”, they lamented.

The spokesman said the random killings by herdsmen bearing advance military hardware including AK 47 sub-machine guns, Rocket propelled grenades etc, have been noticed in increasing number indicative that it involves conspiracy of highly technical people that are perpetrating conflict in the area.

More astonishing is the fact that a military aircraft carried out air raid on innocent villagers in their homes and environs.

They accused the Police Public Relation Officer of telling blatant has about the number of deaths while accusing security agencies of threats on the council chairman of Numan for painting the tare picture of what happened.

The Bwatiyes did not spare the Commissioner for Information Comrade Ahmed Sajoh who they accused of alleged propagation of falsehood to a national television to downplay the extend of killings and causing the dastard killings by the herdsmen hence they want him sacked. “We also condemn in unequivocal tenure the threat made by the Brigade Commander of the 23 Armoured Brigade and the Commissioner of Police to deal with the Chairman of Numan LGA for speaking the truth about the paucity of troops on ground”, says Kpakai the groups spokesman.