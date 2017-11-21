NURHI honours grassroots mobilizers

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Nigerian Urban Reproductive Health Initiative (NURHI), yesterday honoured over 300 grassroots mobilizers that have ensured that giving birth in Nigeria is not death sentence because of child-spacing.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Executive Director, Centre for Communication Progress, Nigeria (CCPN), and core Partner on NURHI2 Project, Babafunke Fagbemi, said the mobilizers has really done well in NURHI 1 project by enlightening, educating and mobilizing the grassroots on the need for child-spacing.

She added that because of the efforts of the team in Kaduna state the NURHI project has spread from 7 Local Government Areas to 15 LGA covering all the medical facilities within the areas.