NWFL moves secretariat to Lafia ahead league opener

The Nigeria Women Football League, NWFL, has moved it’s secretariat to the Nasarawa State capital, Lafia, ahead of the Nigeria Women’s Premier League opener, between home team and defending champion, Nasarawa Amazons and FC Robo of Lagos at the Lafia Township Stadium on Saturday.

The Chief Operating Officer of the NWFL, Alhaji Ayo Abdurahman, is already in Lafia perfecting all the arrangements for the successful take off of the 2018 season.

Abdurahman, is already working with the Nasarawa State Football Association inconjuction with the sports loving governor of the state, Umaru Tanko Al- Makura, that has put everything in place for an historic league take off.

Deputy Governor of Nasarawa, Silas Agara, who is also a former board member of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has vowed to make the event historic, especially as it is the first time such will be holding in the state. Falode disclosed that, the NWPL league opener will be a mixture of football and entertainment.