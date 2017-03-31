NYSC to prosecute Institutions for mobilising fake graduates

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has warned that any official or Institution of higher learning that include names of unqualified graduates in their approved list for NYSC mobilization will be liable for criminal prosecution.

This is part of resolutions at the 2017 Batch ‘A’ Pre-Mobilization Workshop in Minna, Niger State.

The Workshop, therefore, advised Corps Producing Institutions to ensure that no unqualified graduate makes the Senate or Academic Board’s approved list for mobilization into the national service.

In a keynote address presented at the start of the business session, the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure, had disclosed that two institutions of higher learning were under investigation by regulatory bodies for allegedly presenting unqualified persons to the Scheme for mobilization.

He noted that despite the effort of the NYSC to stem the tide of uploading of unqualified candidates and graduates of part-time programmes, a few institutions had adopted new strategies to sustain the unwholesome practice.