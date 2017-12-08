NYSC to Provide Corp Members with farming facilities

Share This





















From Ahmed Kaigama, Bauchi

The National Youth Service Corps [NYSC] said plans are underway to provide facilities for the training of Corps members on farming.

The NYSC Director General [DG] Brigadier General Sule Zakari Kazaure stated this yesterday when he visited the 2017 batch B stream 1 corps members posted to Bauchi State at their orientation camp in Wailo, Ganjuwa local government area of the state.

The DG who was represented by Director human resources of the NYSC headquarters Abuja, Mrs Comfort Makinde ,explained that the gesture was in line with the federal government’s policy on local food production adopted by the scheme adding that government and non-governmental organizations could no longer provide jobs to all the teeming graduates being produced annually by universities and polytechnics across the nation.

‘’ The NYSC Scheme has also adopted the Federal Government policy on local food production by revamping all NYSC Farm settlements in the six Geopolitical zones. Facilities will be provided for the training of corps members who are interested in farming and also take advantage of the Agricultural value chain’’. He said.

The NYSC boss added that the management of the scheme has shown ‘tremendous concern for the future of the youths’ by putting in place a skill acquisition program tagged Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development [SAED] in response to the problem of graduate unemployment.

Earlier speaking the state coordinator of the scheme Mr Afolayan James said the total of 2, 210 corps members were registered ,adding that 104 out the number applied for relocation from the state on marital and health grounds.