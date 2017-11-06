Oba of Benin proposes security summit to end herdsmen, farmers clash

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has disclosed plans to hold a security summit that would help address herdsmen menace and other security challenges in Edo state.

A workable template is expected to be adopted at the end of the summit while a team security personnel, comprising the police and palace Chiefs to check the indiscriminate intimidation and arrest of innocent Citizens of the kingdom by some security operatives.

The monarch spoke when he played host to the new commissioner of police Mr Jonhson Kokumo in his palace in Benin City.

He stressed that the proposed submit was a follow up of the earlier submit held over a year ago to give stronger bite as well as address the grey areas in the security blue print earlier developed to effectively curb the current wave of crimes in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Johnson Kokumo had told the monarch that he was at the palace to seek his royal prayers and blessings ahead of the onerous task to carry out in the state.

He assured that he will rid off impunity and corruption among officers and men of the Force in Edo state command.