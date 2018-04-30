Obasanjo can’t stop my presidential ambition – Atiku

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

Former Vice President and PDP Presidential aspirant, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, has said that former president Olusegun Obasanjo could not in any way stop him ( Atiku) from becoming president of Nigeria.

Atiku was responding to the comment credited to Obasanjo who was reported to have vowed that he would never allow Atiku to become the president of Nigeria so long as he ( Obasanjo) was alive.

Atiku reacted over the weekend on the Hausa Service of the BBC monitored in Jos said, “Obasanjo is not God and therefore cannot stop or prevent me from holding any political office in this country.

“Obasanjo believes that he is the only decision maker in Nigeria and so whatever he says must be abided by irrespectively. He believes that nothing can be done without his input and better than anyone. , “he added.