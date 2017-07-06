Obasanjo dismisses secession threats

Share This





















From Edwin Olofu, Kano

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday in Kano dismissed those advocating for the division of Nigeria, saying those having such thought should expunge it from their minds.

Obasanjo, said Nigeria is a land of prosperity, a land where Nigerians must continue to learn from each other, live in peace and be their brother’s keeper.

The former president, who was in Kano to commiserate with the state government and the people of Kano over the death of the icon, Danmasanin Kano, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule.

Obasanjo who insisted that Nigeria is a country where everyone is a stakeholder, said ” the thought of a divisible Nigeria should disappear from the conscience leading such agitation.”

Obasanjo said Nigerians need to learn from the maturity exhibited by Yusuf Maitama Sule, during his life time.

According to him, an enumeration of existing true and exceptional and respected statesmen in the class of Maitama Sule are the likes Shehu Shagari, Sule Gaya and Richard Akinjide who are still alive.

He said the death of Danmasanin is a loss to Nigerians, noting that everyone should be condone over the loss.

He stated that the shoes left behind by the late Maitama is difficult to fill, urging Nigerians to emulate the deceased by rendering the type of services Nigeria benefited from him.