Obasanjo, Koroma, others to grace Yar’Adua’s 20th memorial

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The 20th memorial programme for the late Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters, Gen. Shehu Musa Yar’Aduaon will hold Friday in Abuja, the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre has announced.

The Director-General of the centre, Jacqueline W. Farris said in a statement yesterday that, the anniversary is an opportunity to remember one of Nigeria’s foremost contemporary leaders who died in Abakiliki Prison on December 8, 1997.

The statement said: “The Board of Trustees of the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation will host a Memorial Programme in honour of late Shehu Yar’Adua to mark the 20th anniversary of his death. The Memorial is scheduled for Friday, December 8, 2017 at 9:30am at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja. Prayers at the National Mosque will immediately follow.

“His Excellency Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR will serve as Chairman of the Occasion. His Excellency Ernest Bai Koroma, President and Commander in Chief of the Republic of Sierra Leone will deliver a Goodwill Message.

“Expected dignitaries who will offer tributes to the late Tadifa include Major General Paul Tarfa (Rtd), Mallam Adamu Ciroma, former Minister of Finance, Mr. Kola Abiola, son of late M.K.O. Abiola and Barrister Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“The 20th anniversary is an opportunity to remember one of Nigeria’s foremost contemporary leaders who died in Abakiliki Prison on December 8, 1997. Shehu Yar’Adua not only fought during the civil war to unite the country but paid the supreme price to ensure that democracy is enthroned in Nigeria.

“The Yar’Adua Foundation was established in 1999. Through its facilities and programmes, the Foundation endeavours to inspire future generations with Yar’Adua’s life of service; his commitment to national unity, good governance and to building a just and democratic society for all Nigerians.”