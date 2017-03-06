Obasanjo true citizen of the world-Buhari

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

According to Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Buhari in a phone call from London, where he is convalescing, told the former military ruler (1976 to 1979) and democratically elected president (1999 to 2007) that a time like this provides opportunity to reflect on Obasanjo’s invaluable roles and contributions to the unity and cohesion of Nigeria, the brotherhood of all Africans, as well as peace and amity over the globe.

Buhari described the former president as “a true citizen of the world.”

Recalling their days in the military, President Buhari said:

“Those of us who served under you in various capacities recall a man with boundless energy, with razor sharp mind, and one who does not suffer fools gladly. Working with you was a school in itself, and the lessons learnt are worth their weight in gold.”

Obasanjo wished President Buhari good health, saying he stands together with him in prayers, so that he can return soon to continue the good work he is doing for the country.