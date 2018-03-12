Obasanjo wants thorough probe of Benue killings

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom Makurdi

Former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has said that the killings in Benue state was beyond what is on the surface and as such should be unraveled.

Chief Obasanjo had at the weekend paid a condolence visit to Governor Samuel Ortom as well as laid wreath at the burial site of over 73 victims massacred by Fulani herdsmen located at Genabe, Makurdi local government area.

The erstwhile President said the massacre is beyond description, noting that nothing can be worse than the death of these persons and the killing of another 80 since their burial on January 11th 2018.

“I had to come all the way from Maiduguri where I attended the Zero Hunger Forum to share the sadness of the people. I thought coming to this graveside and laying a wreath would sufficiently express my sorrow, grief, sympathy and empathy with the families, the governor and all people of Benue State and indeed to all Nigerians without exception because a loss of one Nigerian is a loss to all of us. It is even more shocking to me and many Nigerians to hear that since the burial, more than 80 other persons have been killed,” he fumed.

Obasanjo who said the nation is yet to get it right in addressing issues of insecurity, challenged the leadership to rise up to their responsibility by living no stone unturned in getting to the root of the killings.

“If we do not get to the root of this, we will be burying victims and we will be assuming what is not assumable. We must know why it is happening and who will put an end to it. Somebody must accept responsibility to put an end to this or if it had to be a collective responsibility then, so be it but there must be an end to it.

“Now, we cannot talk of a free, secured country that wants development to take place and attract investors outside and inside and we are suffering this type of senselessness. I do hope that there will be an end to this. Or else how to be explain to children whose parents were slaughtered and those children whose parents were slaughtered. What do we also, say to those who had their loved ones slaughtered. Finding solution is what we must do”, Obasanjo stressed.

He therefore, urged Governor Samuel Ortom not to give up but try and work with men and women that have the interest of the state and nation at heart in finding a permanent solution to the crisis.