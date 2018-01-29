Obasanjo’s letter: Kebbi Gov alleged plans to put him on collision with Buhari

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

Jigawa state Governor Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, has alleged that a media publication has sponsored to link him with the recent letter written released by former president Olusegun Obasanjo, described it as an attempt to dent his good relationship President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Governor made the claim in a Press statement issued by his Media Assistant, Malam Bello Zaki, in Dutse, Jigawa state.

The statement calls on the general public to dismiss and ignore the false and malicious message released by the faceless and unknown organization as well as the evil innuendo it intends to propagate.

The statement said: “Governor Badaru Abubakar does not have and does not endorse any organization for the purpose of achieving or vying for any national office as he grapples with the challenges of governing his state and delivering on the mandate given to him by the Jigawa electorate”

“We understand that there are persons within and outside the state that perceive the cordial and progressive relationship that exists between the Governor and the Presidency as inimical to their personal and political interests and aspirations, especially in the light of several national assignments that the

“We are working with all relevant agencies to identifying the miscreants behind the sponsored publication and will use all available legal avenues to ensure that they pay for this dastardly attempt at souring the relationship between the state and National Government”.