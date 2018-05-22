Offa bank robbery: More suspects arrested – Police

Share This





















…As Kwara govt places N5m bounty on others

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigeria Police has said that two out of the four gang leaders and principal suspects who were declared wanted and their pictures circulated to the media and the public on the 4th of May, 2018 in connection with the Offa bank robbery have been arrested by the Joint Police Investigation Team and now in Police custody.

Meanwhile, the Kwara state government has pledged N5, 000,000million to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of the remaining members of the gang.

The police in a statement issued yesterday by its Public Relations Officer, Jomoh Moshood, said “These Two vicious and notorious suspects now in Police net confessed to be the gang-leaders of their groups.

It listed the suspects to include; Kunle Ogunleye aka Arrow, 35yrs, a native of Kwara and Micheal Adikwu, a native of Apa LGA, Benue State and dismissed Police CPL who was arrested, tried and dismissed from the Force and charged to court by the Police in 2012 in Kwara State for criminal conspiracy and aiding the escape from lawful custody of Armed Robbery Suspects.

“He served three years in Prison and subsequently found his way out in 2015. He became a vicious and notorious gang leader of Armed Robbery Syndicate wanted for several armed robberies in Kwara and other States of the North Central and South West. He was arrested by the Joint Investigation Team in Kwara State two weeks ago”.