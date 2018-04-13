Offa bank robbery: Reps call for probe

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma and Christiana Ekpan

The House of Representatives has called on the Nigeria police to urgently investigate deadly bank robbery occurred in Offa, Kwara State on Thursday April 5, 2018.

The robbery reportedly claimed the lives of about 30 persons, and another 50 injured.

The House also urged the police to make a wholistic review of location of its stations all over the country, as it commiserated with the people of Offa, Kwara State and the Nigerian police on the loss of human and material resources occasioned by the robbery.

A gang of heavily armed robbers had reportedly launched the attack, using a convoy of about 10 vehicles, with the invasion of the police station located in the town, and later killed about 16 policemen on duty, before attacking banks located within, and many more, including bank staff members killed.

The resolution of the House was sequel to the adoption of motion on matters of urgent public importance, moved by RèpOlayonuDanlad, who expressed worries that a situation where “the security system could be easily overwhelmed and personnel gruesomely killed, is an issue that called for serious concern”.

Contributing to the debate Rep Toby Okechukwu said it was time the government stop making excuses and blaming the security challenges on certain elements, noting that the call by some persons on Nigerians to defend themselves was indicative of loss of faith by the people on the government.

Several other members, including Emmanuel Orker-Jev and Ahmed Pategi spoke in condemning the act, as they also lamented the helplessness of the police, which they argued was poorly equipped.