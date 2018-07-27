Offa bank robbery: Saraki has case to answer, police insist

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam Abuja

The Nigeria Police yesterday insisted that Senate President Bukola Saraki, still has case to answer over his involvement in Offa bank robbery.

Force Public Relations Officer (PRO) Jimoh Moshood stated this in a statement issued yesterday while reacting to a publication by an online news medium, that the Saraki had no case to answer.

The online news medium had reported that the Senate president was cleared by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Mallami.

But the police said that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of the Federation in the legal advice did not restrain or restrict the Force from investigating further, the indictments against the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki and the Governor of Kwara State,

Abdulfattah Ahmed by the principal suspects arrested in connection with the Offa bank robbery of 5th April, 2018.

The Police said, “The DPP advice did not exonerate the Senate President; it only called for further investigations into the matter.

“It is in the course of further investigations into the case that a letter of invitation dated 23rd July, 2018 was sent to the Senate President to appear on 24th July, 2018 at 8.00am before the Investigation Team at Intelligence Response Team office, Guzape Junction, Abuja.”