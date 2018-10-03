Offices, student’s results razed by fire at Kebbi Poly

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Over 30 offices with some vital officer documents including students results ,central administrative office of the College of Science and Technology Department of the Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, temporary site Birnin -Kebbi,Kebbi State were destroyed by inferno.

Our correspondent gathered that the inferno, which was said to have been caused by electrical surge in one of the staff office started at about 10 am of Tuesday and engulfed all the college premises before Fire Service arrived the scene.

Speaking with newsmen, the officer of Kebbi State Fire Service Department, Mr. Nasir Guru confirmed that the fire outbreak was reported to them at about 10 am but due to poor equipment, they could not be able to extinguish the fire before it destroyed the college building.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the Rector of the Institution, Arch. Sani Aliyu said that “we don’t expect this kind of fire with no specific reason beside some electrical surge.

“ It has just taken place right now and it would be practically impossible for us to ascertain the vital documents that were lost. What we know is that Central Administrative offices, laboratory, student’s results, valuable documents and staff office of the College of Science and Technology department were burnt by fire”.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who paid unscheduled visit to the scene sympathized with the management of the polytechnic.