Olu Falae’s kidnappers sentenced to life imprisonment

By Paul Efiong with agency report

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, the state capital has sentenced seven men named in the kidnap of an ex Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, to life imprisonment.

The court found all seven men, guilty of kidnapping the elder statesman in his farm in Ilado Village, Akure North Local Government Area of the state in September, 2015.

The convicted men are Abubakar Auta, Bello Jannu, Umaru Ibarahim, Masahudu Muhammed, Idris Lawal, Abdulkadir Umar and Babawo Kato.

Recall that the ex minister had spent three days in the den of the kidnappers who demanded N5milllion which was consequently paid as ransom to the kidnappers.

Reports said that they were initially arraigned on five counts of kidnapping, abduction, aiding and abetting, kidnapping, conspiracy and armed robbery. These offences are contrary to Section 2 of the Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Abduction Law, 5(1) (a) of the Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Abduction Laws, Section 3(11)(b) of the Anti-Kidnapping and Abduction Law, Section 6(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act, Cap R11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and Section 1(2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11, Vol. 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

However, in his judgment, the trial judge, Justice Williams Olamide held that the seven accused persons were guilty of the kidnapping charge brought against them by the Ondo State Government.

According to him, the recovered ransom, call logs, and identification of the suspects by Chief Falae himself, indicted the convicts of complicity in the crime and subsequently sentenced them to Olokuta prison, Akure for life, without an option of a fine.

Meanwhile, two of the suspects were discharged on two of the counts, conspiracy and armed robbery.