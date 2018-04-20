On Britain’s position on anti-same sex law in Commonwealth

Share This





















British Prime Minister, Theresa May, at the ongoing Commonwealth Head of Governments Meeting (CHOGOM) holding in London, United Kingdom, called on member states of the Commonwealth of Nations to change their positions on anti same-sex laws outlawing same sex marriage.

According to her, anti-same sex laws are obsolete. As an encouragement, May announced technical and financial supports for any of the countries that would heed her call.

The British Prime minister’s call is an affront to the sovereignty of the nations in the Commonwealth. It is even more galling with the proviso that certain technical and financial assistance would be given to those countries that would change their positions.

The bug of homosexuality is fast catching up with the West in the name of freedom. Other parts of the world, including Africa, which hold morality high in their societies are currently facing the threats of imposition from powerful countries of the West where moral etiquette have since been perverted.

The legalization of homosexuality and beastiality is unAfrican and no amount of pressure would make Nigeria, under Buhari, the puritanical leader who abhors corruption in all ramifications and holds morality in high esteem, accede to such devilish call, no matter how juicy the bait may be.

Therefore, May may as well offer the wealth of Britain for any other country to change its anti-same sex laws, not Nigeria.