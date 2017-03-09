One Dead, Four Shot as Custom Smugglers Clash in Ogun

Share This





















James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A middle aged man; Saubana (surname withheld) lost his life while four others were critically injured following a shoot-out between Custom officers and people suspected to be smugglers in Kobape area of Obafemi-Owode local government area of Ogun State on Wednesday.

The killing which caused serious gridlock in Abeokuta as scores of protesters stormed the Ogun Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service to protest the alleged killing was later brought under control by a detachment of Police and other security agencies in the state.

The protesters who were visibly charged, brought the corpse of the driver to Quarry Road, Abeokuta Command of the Customs and tried to force their way into the Command.

Speaking with newsmen, Shola Josiah disclosed that Saubanna and four other drivers, including himself, left Kuto market in Abeokuta around 9:30a.m, with their vehicles loaded with 25 bags of rice, heading to Sagamu.

He added that Customs intercepted them at Sowo Village along Kobape road and gave them a hot chase.

“We had left Kuto Market in Abeokuta with our vehicles loaded with 25 bags of rice each. When we got to Sowo Village we saw Customs’ vehicle with men inside it.

“I thought there won’t be any issue because we normally pay them N5,000 on each trip. Before I knew what was happening, they had started giving us hot chase. They caught up with me, while Saubana’s car tyres were blown out with gun shot and his Mazda 626 car eventually somersaulted into a ditch”, Josiah stated.

He, however, alleged that customs operative still shot Saubana at close range, after bullet had hit him around the thigh and managed to crawl out the car wreckage.

Josiah, who said his vehicle was seized and driven to the state command of the customs, noted that two other drivers escaped. He lamented Saubana’s death noting the father of four was an easy going person.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, Usman Abdulahi, said the allegation was not true.

He said the information at his disposal was that smugglers were sighted by customs operatives along Siun-Kobape road and in an attempt to escape arrest, one of the smugglers had an accident.

“The information at my disposal is that one of our patrol teams went on routine patrol this morning along Kobape-Sagamu Interchange. Based on credible information to them that some smugglers were coming through that route, they waylaid the smugglers.

“On sighting Customs vehicle, the occupants of those vehicles now started on top speed. In the course of the operation, one of the vehicles fell into a ditch. The occupants of that vehicle left and ran away. Our men now brought the vehicle down to Abeokuta station. So, that is the information I have.

“There was no shootout with anybody. Our men have no cause to shoot anybody. They are well trained and they operate according to international best practices.

“The police have been invited, we are on top of the situation. The matter is under investigation by the Customs and the police. So after a thorough a investigation, we will now give you full details of what happened”. Usman explained.