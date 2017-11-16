Operation Safe Haven parades 2 women for child trafficking

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

The Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) saddled with responsibility of maintaining peace in Plateau state has paraded two women over alleged trafficking of a four-days-old baby girl.

At the Sector 1 Command in Jos , Colonel Musa Etsu-Ndagi explained that the OPSH’s personnel arrested the women identified as Doris Egbufurum, 39 and Esther James, 40 with the baby at Babale Gwam checkpoint in Jos North LG of the state.

According to Col. Ndagi, the suspects were arrested around 7:15pm on Monday at the checkpoint after they boarded a commercial vehicle in Bauchi.

He said, “A passenger in the vehicle raised the alarm that she was suspecting that two women in the vehicle have a four day old female baby with them, and it doesn’t look as if they were the mothers of the baby. The troops arrested them and investigation revealed that they bought the baby from one Mr Abuna in Bauchi state at the rate of N300, 000.” he said.

He further added that the baby is in good condition of health because the command took good care of her and its medical officer also attended to her.

He stressed that the command has been making effort to hand over the baby to National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking of Persons (NAPTIP) which are the appropriate organization to handle trafficking of babies.

He said, “NAPTIP didn’t have an office in Plateau state and their closest office is in Makurdi, and we first handed over the baby to Child Trafficking Unit of Civil Defense here in Jos.”

One of the suspects Doris Egbufurum who lives in Imo state and worked as a nurse with People’s Clinic in Bauchi said that she was taking the baby to Lagos after she bought it at the rate of N300, 000 from one man in Bauchi.

“I am taking the baby to one woman who married for a long time without a child, she sent N320, 000 for me, and I bought the baby at the rate of N300, 000 and to use N20, 000 as transport from Bauchi to Lagos.” She said.