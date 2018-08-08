Ortom hails sack of DSS DG

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has described the sack of Director General of Department for State Services, DSS, Lawal Daura as a step in the right direction.

Governor Ortom said in a statement that the sack of the DSS Director General was long expected, following the manner Mr Daura administer the Service.

He urged the Presidency to also look into operations of other security agencies to save the country from the current wave of impunity.