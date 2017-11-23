Ortom, Lalong, Al-makura, Akume, others endorse Buhari for 2019

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

Political leaders from the North Central geo-political zone have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election during the 2019 general elections in the country.

The group took the decision at the North Central meeting of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups in Abuja.

They, however, vowed that they are not prepared to persuade or preach to him, but that they will compel him to re-contest because there is no other person who can come up for now to sustain the change and growth taking place in the country at present other than President Buhari

Prominent among those who called on Buhari to seek a second term in office, were: Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau, Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa, as well as Senator George Akume.

The motion at the meeting for Buhari to contest a second term in office, was moved by Senator George Akume and the motion was seconded by Governor Lalong of Plateau state.

The motion was thereafter unanimously adopted by the audience comprising All Progressives Congress, APC, stalwarts from the zone.

Giving reasons for their decision, Akume, listed successes in the fight against terrorism, economic recovery, sustenance of democracy, restoration of the Nigeria’s reputation in the comity of nations, and Buhari’s personal integrity and patriotism as justification for their call.

He added the constitution recognized that four years were too short for leaders to record lasting achievements and legacies for the people hence the provision for a second term.

“For 2019, there is no credible presidential candidate for the APC other than Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a speech delivered on his behalf by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, assured that the economy is set to be on a better pedestal following steps already taken by government in that regards.

“When you elected us into office, you did so with the conviction that our dear Nation needed to be put on a new pedestal for the dreams conceived by our founding fathers, dreams that we have adopted to be realized. The full weight of this responsibility informed our careful, slow and steady start to the governance of Nigeria in the last 30 months. We took a deliberate decision to take a closer look at the situation we found before setting out to implement our plans for the country’s recovery.

According to him, “We are convinced of the need to establish a firm foundation upon which a united, peaceful and prosperous nation can be built by, and for, this and succeeding generations of Nigerians. I remain very grateful to all Nigerians tor their patience and understanding as we go through the difficult steps necessary to achieve this objective.”