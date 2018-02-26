Ortom raises alarm over influx of over 1m Cattle into Benue

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has raised fresh concerns about herdsmen attacks, disclosing that there has been influx of over one million cattle into the state after the launch of Ayem Akpatuma military exercise.

The Governor raised the alarm at the graveside of 73 victims of Fulani herdsmen attack buried on January 11, 2018 in Makurdi where he led Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Pastor Paul Enenche, and his wife, Dr Pastor Becky Enoch for prayers.

The Governor appealed to the military to flush out the invaders so that the over 160,000 displaced people who are in eight camps could return to their homes.

He stated that more than 60 people have been killed since the mass burial with three (3) of the victims killed last week in Guma local government area by the herdsmen.

Dr Pastor Enenche who anointed the land as a symbol to signify the breaking of its yoke, declared that the burial site would also connote the internment of government and security failure, impunity, Jihadist agenda and all forms of evil in the country.

He prayed for God’s justice and judgment against the killers and their sponsors throughout the country and charged the earth to rise up against them.