Oshiomhole to Buhari: Ask Obasanjo to refund $16bn spent on power

By Umar Muhammad Puma

The new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), comrade Adams Oshiomohle has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ask for the refund the $16 billion allegedly spend on the power sector by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Speaking after the formal handing over from the former chairman of the party in Abuja, yesterday, Oshiomohle said President Buhari did well for demanding the whereabouts of $16 billion allegedly spend, and should go a step further to ensure the former president returns the money if there is no explanation for what it was used for.

“So, $16billion spent. The more dollars they spent, the more darkness the people suffered. Now the questions I had in my mind were; maybe because the president has not yet proceeded to ask the follow-up questions. Since we don’t find the power, then, you must bring the $16billion that you spent. If he doesn’t do that, then the accusations of limited anti-corruption may begin to have some currency.

“So, to assist PDP to overcome their distinction, our president needs to do the needful. After all, it is already on record what other presidents didn’t do, with regards to the issue of MKO Abiola, and the criminal manner by which the election was nullified, and people pretended that was never an issue. The president showed courage.

“That same courage should not fail him, so that he can proceed to recover the $16billion back into the treasury from the man who superintended over the spending of that money.

Oshiomole said further, “The man said they want to kill him. No! To kill is to prevent the investigation. He must be alive to account. That is a typical distraction. So, I think all of us should be ready to do anything we can to help Nigerians not to forget in a hurry.

“Although we came on board at the eve of an upcoming election in Ekiti State, we won’t resort to using their tactics, because we promised to be different. I am very confident Ekiti State will be won on the basis of our own record.”

The new National Chairman also applauded the Odigie-Oyegun led administration of the party and promised to build on the foundation it laid.

“We will create a situation where every year we must have convention, not in the open like Eagle Square but in centers we choose. The agenda will not be election, but to look at our manifesto and our performance and see the gap, if there is, between what we promised and what is happening and to explain that gap and get those elected to explain to us what they will do differently to avoid deficit between promise and reality.

“I also believe that in a world that is ever changing, the manifesto you wrote in the morning might be obsolete in the evening. For example, we promised to fight Boko Haram and to the credit of Mr. President and the Armed forces, the Boko Haram that forced us to postpone national election in 2015 has been decimated which is a huge project.

“We never envisage the current magnitude of the herdsmen crisis, even though they have always been there. Maybe it has escalated. In terms of going forward, we must now review our security architecture to deal with new forms of criminality as they arise.

“People will also agree that level of kidnapping was much higher in 2015; but it has substantially reduced. But as you deal with one issue, new issues emerge; and so, because the environment is dynamic, policies reflected in our manifestos must be subjected to constant review and ensure that they meet changing reality.”

Speaking earlier, the former national chairman, Chief Oyegun, who wished Oshiomole a successful tenure, apologized for delaying the handover ceremony by 24 hours, adding that he was fagged out after attending the strenuous national convention.

Meanwhile, while ordering the removal of an alleged ‘fake director of finance’ identified as Timothy Akojuru, Oshiomohle, who held a closed door meeting with the secretariat staff shortly after the handing over ceremony, said it will no longer be business as usual for some staff who were in the habit of coming late or loitering around during the working hours.

The fake Director of Finance was said to have been working at the party headquarters for the last four years.

A reliable member of the staff who attended the meeting told our correspondent that when the said Director of Finance was asked by Comrade Oshiomohle of his duty at the party national secretariat, he said, “I’m a director of finance.”

According to the source, “Oshiomohle was surprised and quickly asked the Deputy National Chairman, Lawal Shuaibu and the National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni to confirm the man’s claim but none of them could defend him. Sen. Shuaibu also asked him where he got his appointment letter from but Akojuru could not answer.

“At this point, the new chairman asked him to leave the meeting or he would invite police to arrest him,” the source stated.

Our findings, however, revealed that Akojuru was a Director of Finance at the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), one of the legacy parties that formed the APC.

It was also learnt that Akojuru had applied for the position of Director of Finance in the secretariat but a letter of appointment has not been issued to him.

Also at the meeting, Oshiomohle was said to have directed the staff that as from Wednesday the new resumption time to work would be 8am against the 9-10 am before.