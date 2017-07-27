Osibanjo writes, seeks approval for FCT to spend budget

Share This





















·As Abdulsalami peace panel meets him

By Umar Muhammad Puma and Lawrence Olaoye

Acting President, Yemi Isibanjo has written to the House of Representatives, seeking approval for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to spend its budget.

“I have the honor to seek approval of the honorable members of the House of Representatives for the FCT 2017 statutory budget proposal of the FCTA in line with section 121 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

While N30,397,122,872.00 was approved for FCT in the 2017 Federal budget, N222,360,551,512.00 was for statutory budget, based on the 2017-2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the National Peace Committee for the 2015 General Elections headed by former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) yesterday met Acting President Yemi Osinbajo behind closed doors.

The meeting which lasted close to two hours had in attendance the former Nigerian Ambassador to the United Nations, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; the African Bishop of Abuja, Bishop Nicolas Okoh; the Catholic Bishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan and the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Hassan Mattew Kukah.

Addressing State House correspondents after the meeting, Abdulsalami said they came to see the acting president and wished him well.