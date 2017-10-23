Osinbajo addresses EITI conference in Indonesia

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will today address the plenary session of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) conference in Jakarta, Indonesia.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his Spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President will speak on a range of issues concerning Nigeria’s extractive industry and general reforms embarked upon by the Buhari administration in the extractive sector of the economy, among other issues.

Other world leaders and top government dignitaries speaking at the event include the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo; Minister of National Development Planning in Indonesia, Bambang Brodjonegoro; EITI Chair, Fredrik Reinfeldt; among others.