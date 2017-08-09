Osinbajo an advocate of state police, fiscal federalism – Presidency

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The presidency has described the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, as an advocate of state police, fiscal federalism and devolution of power to the states of the federation.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his Special Assistant on media and publicity, Laolu Akande, where he expressed surprise at a report quoting Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a NADECO chief, as saying he described those agitating for restructuring as political jobbers, Osinbajo said he was not in any way averse to debate on restructuring of the country.

The statement read in part “At no time did the Acting President say that those asking for restructuring were political jobbers looking for appointments. The video, audio tapes and full text of his speech at the National Security summit organised last week by the Department of State Services, DSS are publicly available.

“While several newspapers and media outlets reported Prof. Osinbajo’s said speech last Wednesday, not one of the publications made such a blatantly inaccurate claim that he said those asking for restructuring were political jobbers.

“Besides, the debate on restructuring is an important one and the calls for restructuring cover a wide range of legitimate and constitutionally valid issues. Indeed all Nigerians have both a right and a duty to advance their arguments on the subject.

The Acting President himself have expressed support for State police based on the community policing model, advocated for devolution of powers to the States and fiscal federalism. Besides, the Buhari administration has been active in supporting State rights in several ways including in fiscal matters and will continue to do so.”