Osinbajo approves appointment of 19 new Judges

By Paschal Njoku, Abuja

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, SAN, has approved the appointment of 19 Judges for National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

The approval followed the recommendation of the National Judicial Council.

They are: Targema John Iorngee Benue state, Namtari Mahmood Abba Adamawa, Nweneka Gerald Ikechi Rivers, Kado Sanusi Katsina, Adeniyi Sinmisola Oluyinka Ogun, Abiola Adunola Adewemimo Osun, Opeloye Ogunbowale Lagos, Essien Isaac Jeremiah Akwa-Ibom, Elizabeth Ama Oji Ebonyi, Arowosegbe Olukayode Ojo Ondo, Ogbuanya Nelson S. Chukwudi Enugu, Bashir Zaynab Mohammed Niger, Galadima Ibrahim Suleiman Nasarawa, Bassi Paul Ahmed Borno, Danjidda Salisu Hamisu Kano, Hamman Idi Polycarp Taraba, Damulak Kiyersohot Dashe Plateau, Alkali Bashar Attahiru Sokoto, and Mustapha Tijjani Jigawa.

A statement released yesterday by Soji Oye, Director of Information, NJC, indicated that the new judicial officers will be sworn-in by the Honourable, The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council, Hon. Justice W. S. N. Onnoghen, GCON, on Friday, 14th July, 2017, by 3.00pm at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.