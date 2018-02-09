Osinbajo backs call for decentralization of Police

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa Abuja

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called for decentralization of the Nigeria Police, expressed great displeasure over the rumours making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari is in support of the Fulani/Herdsmen attack.

Osinbajo who spoke at the opening ceremony for the two-day summit on National Security organized by the Senate on the spate of killings by herdsmen and other crimes across the country noted that Buhari is deeply worried about the situation and is working assiduously with the national security agencies to put an end to the incessant attacks and insecurity across the country.

Worried by the multi-dimensional security challenges facing the nation, he advocated for state policing infrastructure in addition to other security forces which he described as insufficient to address Nigeria security deficit so that out porous borders can be adequately manned.

He also implored Nigerians not to allow the Fulani-herdsmen crisis degenerate into ethnic/religious crisis that is could spell doomm for the whole nation and also assured that the Executive is ready to work with the Legislature to find lasting solutions to the security challenges.

“The first is that the nature of our security challenges are complex and nuanced. Securing Nigeria’s over 923,768 square kilometers and its 180 million people, requires far more men and materials than we have at the moment. It also requires a continual re-engineering of our security architecture and strategies. This has to be a dynamic process. For a country our size to meet the 1 policeman to 400 persons UN prescribed ratio, would require nearly tripling our current police force, far more funding of the police, military and security agencies is required.

“Secondly, we cannot realistically police a country the size of Nigeria centrally from Abuja. State Police and other community policing methods are clearly the way to go,” The Vice President said.