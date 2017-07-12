Osinbajo breaching constitution by not swearing in cleared ministers – Reps

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives yesterday gave the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo one-week ultimatum to swear in the ministerial nominees from Gombe and Kogi state.

The directive was sequel to the adoption of a motion under matters of urgent national importance, by Rep Karimi Sunday (PDP, Kogi).

Presenting the motion on the floir, Rep Karimi expressed concern that the states were not represented in the Federal Executive Council, adding that the council as currently constituted was a breach of Section 14(2) and Section 147(3) of the 1999 Constitution.

He explained that the “Constitution vest the executive power of the federation in the President and such power may be exercised directly through the Vice President and ministers of the government of the federation or officers in the public service of the federation.’’

“Section 130 of the ground norm provides that there shall be for the federation a President who shall be the Head of State and Chief Executive of the Federation.

“Section 145(1) of the Constitution, provides that whenever the President of the federation is unable to discharge the functions of his office for whatsoever reason, the President shall transmit a written declaration to the President of the Senate or Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“To that effect, and until he transmit to them a declaration to the country, the Vice President shall perform the functions of the President as Acting President”

He further argued that section 147 provides that there shall be such offices of ministers of the federation as may be established by President. Such ministers shall be nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate.

“Section 143(3) and Section 14(3) shall comply with the principles of federal character, accordingly, each state shall have at least one (1) Minister.”

It will be recalled that the Senate had confirmed the appointment of Prof. Stephen Ocheni from Kogi state and Suleiman Zarma Hassan from Gombe state as ministers since May 3, 2017..

The mottion was unanimously adopted when it was put to a voice vote by the Deputy Speaker, Yussuf Lasun.