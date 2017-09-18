Osinbajo charges Nigerians on unity, patrotism

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has charged Nigerians to as a matter of utmost patriotism sustain the unity and peaceful survival of our dear and only country.

Osinbajo said that the compliance to the maintenance of togetherness as an entity was the dream of our fore fathers which must be guaranteed and ensured as our heritage.

Osinbajo who gave the charge in Yola weekend at a civil reception in honour of the recent elected President of the Lutheran World Federation,LWF,Most Reverend Musa Filibus.

He congratulated new LWF President,Most Reverend Filibus noting that the Federal Government is pleased with his emergence to that post as a Nigerian in history.

He also admonished Nigerians especially religious leaders to emulate the good virtues and handiwork of the celebrant so as to make Nigeria proud.

Osinbajo urged religious leaders to always preach peace and love as demanded by the scriptures.

“It is our role as Christians to bind people together and we must do so by self -sacrifice and love.

“On behalf of the federal government and Mr. President, I wish you an excellence and God guided tenure as President of LWF.”

He also reinstated the commitment of the federation government to keep one, indivisible Nigeria.

Earlier, Governor Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla of Adamawa state,who also congratulated Mr. Filibus for his elevation and making the people of Adamawa and Nigeria proud, assured him of his administration’ support to succeed.

In his remarks, Mr. Filibus thanked the government of Adamawa and Nigeria for standing behind him and urged more support and prayers for a successful tenure.